CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.39 and last traded at $51.45. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 52,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $563.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

