CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,520.00

Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,520 ($32.92) and last traded at GBX 2,460 ($32.14), with a volume of 98875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,485 ($32.47).

CVSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,353.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 153.75.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

