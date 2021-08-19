Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Trading Down 21.6% This Week

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $687.58 or 0.01478437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001274 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007513 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.