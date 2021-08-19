CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report sales of $291.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.70 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $262.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 42.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,856.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

