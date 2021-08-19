D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HEPS opened at $11.66 on Thursday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $15.23.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEPS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.90 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.