Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $17.97. 39,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,433,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DADA. increased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.40.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

