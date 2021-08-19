Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 2,075 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $51.65 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $52.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

