Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 2,165 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

IWD opened at $160.63 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $163.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

