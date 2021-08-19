Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 13,989 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $142.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

