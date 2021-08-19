Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in S&P Global by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $430.00 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $446.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

