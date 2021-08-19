Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 144.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.42.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

