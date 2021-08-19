Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.14 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,320,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after purchasing an additional 175,368 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 71,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

IPG stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

