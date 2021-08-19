Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 6,630 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $105.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.07.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

