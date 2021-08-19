Dakota Wealth Management Sells 40,241 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,241 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.23% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90,194 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 353,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 278,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

MHN opened at $14.85 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.