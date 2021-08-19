Dakota Wealth Management Sells 8,860 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,284 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,359 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 94,385 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $123.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.75 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

