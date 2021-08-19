Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1,085.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,131,000 after acquiring an additional 566,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $4.82 on Thursday, reaching $319.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,220,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,632. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.86. The stock has a market cap of $228.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $323.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,031 shares of company stock worth $18,130,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

