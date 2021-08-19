Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.7% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 2,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

DHR stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $318.26. 62,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.86. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $323.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,031 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,181. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

