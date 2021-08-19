Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Trading Down 6.1%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.59 and last traded at $72.07. 4,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 519,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 15,216.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 106,515 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 10.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

