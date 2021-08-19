DAOBet (BET) Market Cap Reaches $5.30 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $267.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOBet has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,030.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $657.20 or 0.01397409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00338594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00121027 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003139 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

