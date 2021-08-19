DAOBet (BET) Trading Down 1% This Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. DAOBet has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $514.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,321.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $625.33 or 0.01410908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.75 or 0.00344645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00126241 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003180 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

