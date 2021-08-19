DAOstack Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $271,977.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,618.98 or 0.99840572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00041022 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00075918 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001038 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00010645 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000567 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

