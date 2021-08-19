Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

DQ stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daqo New Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

