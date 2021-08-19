Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.
DQ stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.72.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daqo New Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.
About Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.
