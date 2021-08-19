Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.44.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.22. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $130.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

