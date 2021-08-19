Dash (DASH) Price Reaches $211.06 on Major Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $211.06 or 0.00454439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market cap of $2.17 billion and approximately $400.40 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003506 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011220 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $634.16 or 0.01365413 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,287,806 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

