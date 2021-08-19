Datum Price Down 2.1% This Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, Datum has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Datum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $2.01 million and $19,035.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00056928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.22 or 0.00861626 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047337 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

