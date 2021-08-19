Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.96 and last traded at $31.38. 40,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,437,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.32.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $311,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,364.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,680. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,376,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $16,283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after purchasing an additional 530,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after purchasing an additional 365,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $15,992,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

