DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8,091.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $130.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,977 shares of company stock worth $5,739,235. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.