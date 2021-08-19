Dawn Protocol Price Reaches $3.77 on Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00008102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $267.19 million and $29.66 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.31 or 0.00851791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00104669 BTC.

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,882,084 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

