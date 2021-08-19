DDKoin Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $993,108.74 and approximately $24,989.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00063350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000188 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007776 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002691 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000611 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003804 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.