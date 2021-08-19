Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) shares traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.83. 278,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 907,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth $48,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth $69,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth $318,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

