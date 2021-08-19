DECENT (DCT) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DECENT has a market cap of $276,775.32 and approximately $7.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DECENT alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00064269 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.98 or 0.00311728 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00044998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009487 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

Buying and Selling DECENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.