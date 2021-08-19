Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.52

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.52 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 7887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.59.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,762,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 344,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

