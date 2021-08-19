DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $796.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001156 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00037097 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00031039 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,547,346 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.