Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 2.4% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock traded down $14.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $357.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,508. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $189.38 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.91. The company has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.38.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

