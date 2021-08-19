Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 208,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 36.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 50.9% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.38.

Shares of DE opened at $371.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.91. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $189.38 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

