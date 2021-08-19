DeFiner Market Capitalization Tops $9.88 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. DeFiner has a market cap of $9.88 million and $279,595.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00057394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.19 or 0.00850604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00047365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00103936 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars.

