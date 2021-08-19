DeGate Trading Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000832 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $29.75 million and $520,412.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00141875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00149289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,456.06 or 0.99848982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.80 or 0.00908725 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.49 or 0.00706034 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,832,951 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.