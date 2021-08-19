Dego Finance (DEGO) Market Cap Reaches $86.83 Million

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Dego Finance has a market cap of $86.83 million and approximately $52.41 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dego Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.09 or 0.00021603 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dego Finance has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dego Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00057611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00867504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00106416 BTC.

Dego Finance Profile

Dego Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dego Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dego Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.