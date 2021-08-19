Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

DROOF traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.