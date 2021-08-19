Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DHER. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €162.82 ($191.55).

ETR:DHER opened at €115.70 ($136.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of €118.73. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

