Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €150.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €161.56 ($190.07).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER stock opened at €115.70 ($136.12) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €118.73. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.