Dell Technologies (DELL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.37. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.