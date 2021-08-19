Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 8,239 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NYSE:NOV traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $12.15. 121,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,840,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

