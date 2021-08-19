Dent (DENT) Market Cap Reaches $693.97 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Dent coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded up 57.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $693.97 million and approximately $169.05 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.31 or 0.00851791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00104669 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

