Deri Protocol (DERI) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $638,073.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $638,073.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00056585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00142527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00150241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,713.58 or 1.00041635 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.06 or 0.00923160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.34 or 0.06757455 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars.

