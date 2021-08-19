DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Cap Hits $97.81 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $3.75 or 0.00007951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $97.81 million and $92,395.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00057016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00148253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00151087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,258.19 or 1.00244704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.84 or 0.00916031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.69 or 0.00699341 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

