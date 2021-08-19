Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €19.28 ($22.68).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEQ. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

ETR:DEQ opened at €20.60 ($24.24) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.30. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a one year high of €21.68 ($25.51). The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

