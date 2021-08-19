Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.92 ($75.20).

Several research firms have commented on DPW. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPW stock traded up €1.42 ($1.67) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €59.93 ($70.51). The stock had a trading volume of 2,873,368 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €57.82. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.