Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €50.42 ($59.32).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DWNI shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €52.90 ($62.24) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s fifty day moving average is €51.94.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

