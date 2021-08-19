Dev Protocol (DEV) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.74 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 41.6% higher against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $5.13 or 0.00010887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $164,391.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00016614 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00189142 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.